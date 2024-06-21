Death toll from India tainted liquor tragedy rises

STORY: The death toll from the latest case of tainted liquor in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has risen to at least 47.

That's according to a government official on Friday (June 21), who added that over 100 were still in hospital.

Since Wednesday, more than 150 people, suffering from vomiting, stomach aches and diarrhea, have needed treatment, after drinking a methanol-mixed liquor.

The product had been made in the Kallakurichi district, about 150 miles from the state capital of Chennai.

The state government said on Thursday (June 20) that police had arrested four people over illicit liquor sales and seized around 44 gallons of the alcoholic drink.

It also said it had taken disciplinary action against 10 officials for failing to prevent the incident.

Deaths from illegally produced alcohol, known locally as "hooch" or "country liquor," are a regular occurrence in India, as many can't afford branded spirits.

The public and activists have repeatedly called for a crackdown on the sellers.

The Tamil Nadu government said it was taking steps to identify those involved in the production of methanol - a toxic chemical normally used for industrial purposes.

A mass cremation of the deceased has already taken place, and families have carried out last rites.

More than a dozen people died last year in a similar incident in a district close to Tamil Nadu.