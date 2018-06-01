Death-toll disparity in Puerto Rico: why accurate numbers matter

Rebeka Rodríguez leans over the car console to help navigate her hand-drawn map of this small, hard-to-reach neighborhood in Adjuntas, a western mountain town. The curving pencil strokes demarcating homes and streets, and landmarks like chicken coops and bridges, don’t note the steep roads, or where they’re riddled with nearly impassable potholes. Even the paved parts were washed out during Maria.

But the color-coded key does show which households are inhabited by people reliant on medications that require refrigeration. A handful of homes are outlined in orange, meaning they’re “extremely urgent” cases – families left extra-vulnerable by hurricane Maria, whom Ms. Rodríguez’s organization worked to connect with solar power.

A new hurricane season kicks off today, but Puerto Rico is still reckoning with Maria’s deadly aftermath. A report published in The New England Journal of Medicine this week found that the death count could be some 70 times higher than the official numbers released by the Puerto Rican government last December.

Roughly 4,600 people may have died in the months following the Sept. 20 storm, according to researchers from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health – many from delayed or unavailable medical care after Maria. That’s compared to the 64 deaths attributed to the storm by the government. The disparity could come down to a number of factors, experts say, ranging from a very strict definition of what qualifies as a disaster-related death to political posturing.

But an accurate estimate of deaths following a natural disaster like Maria is vital for future response planning. Earlier this spring, damage to a single power line plunged the entire island into darkness once again, demonstrating how vulnerable Puerto Rico remains as hurricane season kicks off anew.

“A lot is at stake with underreporting” the death toll, says Satchit Balsari, a lead investigator on the study and a research fellow at Harvard’s FXB Center for Health and Human Rights. “At the very least, [an accurate number] means closure for the family of a victim.” But it also affects funding and planning that can take into account where people died on the island, and why, helping first responders identify and prepare for areas most at risk in the future.

“The ramifications for future hurricanes are substantial,” Dr. Balsari says.

KEEPING THE LIGHTS ON

The Harvard study found that one-third of deaths in the months following Maria were due to delayed or interrupted health care, and that 83 percent of homes in Puerto Rico were without electricity for more than 100 days after the storm. That’s especially dangerous for people who depend on medication that requires refrigeration, or electrical devices like oxygen and dialysis machines.

In line with communities across Puerto Rico, Ms. Rodríguez and the organization where she volunteers, Casa Pueblo, took it upon themselves to identify families most at risk to lend a vital hand. It became clear neighborhoods like the one she mapped – far removed from the town center, hard to reach by car or on foot, and inhabited by many elderly and poor residents – were extremely vulnerable to the storm’s aftermath.

“There’s a lot of inequality in Puerto Rico, but it’s something hidden,” says Alexis Massol González, Casa Pueblo’s co-founder. “And when it’s out of sight, it’s easier to overlook the vulnerable.”

Before Casa Pueblo learned of Isabel Rivera Torres and Juan Cardona Lopez’s living situation in Adjuntas, their son would go between their home and town three times a day to bring ice to keep Ms. Rivera’s insulin cold. Mr. Cardona is going blind, and they have a disabled adult daughter who doesn’t speak also living with them. They relied on the generosity of neighbors – struggling just like them to stay hydrated, fed, and healthy – to survive in the weeks following Maria.

The organization identified 10 homes like theirs to deliver solar panels, a small solar fridge, and solar lamps so that homebound residents could stay up past sunset – in the case of Rivera and Cardona, playing dominoes on their kitchen table to pass the time.

The hope is that if there’s a “next time,” the most at-risk homes will already be on the radar of those involved in community response here, Rodríguez says.