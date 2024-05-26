Death toll climbs to 11 in Russian attack on Kharkiv DIY store

A woman cries near an office building that was destroyed by a Russian missile attack in the center of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa

The death toll from a Russian airstrike on a DIY store in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has risen, with governor of the Kharkiv region Oleh Syniehubov announcing on Sunday that 11 people have died.

Russia attacked the store with at least one glide bomb on Saturday, wounding at least 40, because it said Ukraine had hidden a weapons cache in the store.

"The tactic of human shields is being used in Kharkiv - they [the Ukrainians] have set up a military camp and a command post in a shopping centre, which was discovered by our intelligence service," the state agency TASS quoted an unnamed representative of the Russian leadership as saying.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 200 people were in the Epicentr home improvement store at the time of the attack.

A law enforcement officer examines a crater in an office building that was destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the center of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa

Rescue workers stand in front of an office building that was destroyed by a Russian missile attack in the center of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa