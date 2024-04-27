Death of Staten Island newborn with injured arm under investigation: NYPD

A 1-month-old Staten Island boy died early Saturday, and cops were trying to determine if the infant, who had a visible injury on his left arm, had been assaulted, police said.

Police responding to a 911 call from the panicked mother found the baby unconscious in an apartment at NYCHA’s West Brighton Houses on Broadway near Henderson Ave. about 6:45 a.m.

EMS rushed the infant to Richmond University Medical Center, but the child couldn’t be saved.

As the baby was being taken to the hospital, “visible signs of trauma to the left arm” could be seen, cops said.

Investigators took the mother and another adult in the apartment into custody for questioning. No criminal charges were immediately filed.

An autopsy was slated to determine how the newborn died.