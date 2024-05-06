Death of South Carolina pastor’s wife has gone viral on TikTok. Here’s what we can confirm

Reality Check is a new Sun News series holding those in power accountable, shining a light on local issues, and answering readers’ essential questions. Have a question or concern we can answer? Email online@thesunnews.com.

Had Mica Miller filed for divorce from her husband prior to her death on April 27, 2024?

Several Horry County public record reports provide some details of the couple’s relationship.

The death of the Myrtle Beach area pastor’s wife has received national attention after she was found with a gunshot wound to her head in her vehicle in a North Carolina state park, according to her husband.

The husband, John-Paul Miller leads the Solid Rock Church in Market Common.

According to public online records, Mica Miller had filed for divorce from her husband on Oct. 8, 2023. However, it was disposed on Feb. 12, 2024.

More than a week later, records show that John-Paul Miller filed for separation on Feb. 22, 2024. That too was disposed on March 11, 2024.

Mica Miller also filed for separation on April 15, 2024 - two weeks before she was found dead in Lumber River State Park in Lumberton, North Carolina, where she was found in her behicle by a kayaker, John-Paul Miller said May 3, 2024.

On March 11, 2024, Mica Miller contacted Horry County Police for a report of a razor blade being placed in her tire, telling police this was the second time a razor had deflated her tire in the last week, according to an incident report. Police were dispatched at 1:30 a.m.

The name of the person she accused of placing the item in her tire was redacted from the report. Mica Miller also told police that she has noticed “strange activity and what she believes as people following or watching her,” the report said. She told police that the subject in the report has a history of similar actions against her.

Later, about noon, police were again contacted by Mica Miller, who was at a Honda dealership in the Myrtle Beach area, in reference to harassment.

She told the officer that she had gone to a gas station to get gas after meeting with the previous officer. While at the gas station, the suspect in the earlier incident showed up next to her at the pump, trying to talk to her, according to an incident report. Mica Miller said “she told him to go away, she does not want to talk and then when she pulled her phone out to record, he sped off.”

While at the dealership, the suspect showed up again. He was advised that the victim did not want further contact and if he proceeds, then warrants may possible be written up, the report said.

The victim told the officer that “she was afraid for her life.” She also said that she blocks his numbers and still gets calls and texts from him on other numbers, the report said.

After the officer left the dealership, Mica Miller contacted the officer saying that mechanics had found a tracking device on her vehicle, the report said. About an hour later, she had notified the officer that she was at the magistrate’s office trying to get a restraining order. The officer went to get the GPS from Miller, and while the officer was standing out front of the office with the victim, the suspect again showed up, then sped up and drove off.

Pastor tells church of wife’s death

John-Paul Miller announced his wife’s death to the church congregation during a sermon on April 28 - a day after her death. Miller told the church her death was self-induced and details of her memorial service on May 5, 2024.

The case is being investigated by the by the Robeson (North Carolina) County Sheriff’s Office and has been the topic of social media posts from church and non-church members, many using #justiceforMica.

Chief Deputy Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Friday that the case is under investigation, adding that anytime there is a death the department does an investigation. He would not provide information about the case.

There were two memorials held for Mica Miller on May 5, one at Solid Rock Church and another along the beach in North Myrtle Beach led by Mica Miller’s family.