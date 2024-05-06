Death of SC pastor’s wife was announced to the congregation. Her story has gone national

The death of a Myrtle Beach area pastor’s wife has received national media attention.

The 30-year-old, whose husband, John-Paul Miller, leads the Solid Rock Church in Market Common, was found with a gunshot wound to her head in her vehicle in a North Carolina state park.

The New York Post wrote about the death, which is being investigated by the Robeson (North Carolina) County Sheriff’s Office and has been the topic of social media posts from church and non-church members, many using #justiceforMica.

There were two memorials held for Mica Miller on May 5, one at Solid Rock Church and another along the beach in North Myrtle Beach led by Mica Miller’s family.

Chief Deputy Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Friday that the case is under investigation, adding that anytime there is a death the department does an investigation. He would not provide information about the case.

Her death was announced to the church congregation by her husband during a sermon on April 28 - a day after Mica Miller was found dead. Miller told the church her death was self-induced and details of her memorial service on May 5, 2024.

The video of that sermon has since been deleted from YouTube and the church’s website.

Mica Miller’s family have posted on social media regarding her death, alluding to false information and abuse that Mica had suffered. It is unclear what the abuse was. Mica Miller too posted on her Facebook about abuse and leaving a dangerous situation with the hashtag, “abuseawareness.”

Mica Miller’s mother posted on the Facebook page Voices in the Wilderness that her daughter had “a no contact order and a divorce was filed just days before this tragedy.”

Husband says wife was battling mental illness

John-Paul Miller confirmed that his wife had filed for divorce. He was notified by police of his wife’s death late April 27.

He was told that Mica had purchased a gun and drove two hours to Lumber River State Park in Lumberton, North Carolina, where she was found in her vehicle by a kayaker, Miller said May 3, 2024.

Miller described his wife’s battle with mental illness, adding that this wasn’t the first time she tried to take her own life. Mica Miller has been open about her mental health struggles, posting videos about it on social media and offering testimonies at her church.

She had been in the hospital in February, one of many times Mica had been placed there during their marriage, Miller said.

“That was just our life,” Miller said.

Miller described his wife as caring with a great love for the church. “She did everything,” Miller said.

Mica Miller, who would sit in the front row, was the leader for worship, youth and women’s ministry as well as operating as her husband’s personal assistant and taking care of other problems that people may have, Miller said.

Miller said he is glad that the sheriff’s department is investigating his wife’s death.

“I want them to find out every detail,” Miller said. “I want to know everything, every detail.”

Family has seen problems before

This isn’t the first time the Miller family has been placed in the national media spotlight.

In 2014, John-Paul Miller’s father, Reginald Wayne Miller, who founded the Cathedral Bible College, pleaded guilty in federal court to felony charges related to his treatment of international students who came to the Myrtle Beach college to earn degrees in theology, ministry and other Christian studies.

The senior Miller also was embroiled in controversy over allegations of sexual improprieties that forced him to move his ministry from Florence to Myrtle Beach.

Miller once led one of South Carolina’s largest charismatic churches and was a leading spokesman for the movement, which emphasizes speaking in tongues, prophecy and faith healing.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in South Carolina, you can call 1-833-364-2274 for free and confidential crisis counseling. The 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.