Death of Putnam woman missing since 1980 ruled a homicide

The death of a woman whose remains were found at a Patterson construction site in April more than four decades after she disappeared has been ruled a homicide, state police said Thursday.

Karen Ramsey's buried remains were discovered April 16 during excavation where a new home is being built near Tommy Thurber Lane and Ice Pond Road.

It was not clear whether the Putnam County Coroner's Office has determined a cause of death for Ramsey, who had lived in neighboring Southeast prior to her death. Her maiden name was Angelillo.

Karen Ramsey of Southeast disappeared in May 1980. Her remains were found April 16, 2024, at a construction site in neighboring Patterson.

She was believed to have last been seen alive in May 1980, but state police said they were aware of no missing person report ever made to law enforcement about Ramsey.

Anyone with information about Ramsey is asked to call state police in Brewster at 845-677-7300.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Death of NY woman Karen Ramsey 44 years ago ruled a homicide