Death of police K-9 officer in Savannah, Mo., under investigation by authorities

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death for a K-9 officer who died after his overnight patrol shift Thursday in Savannah, Missouri.

Horus, a German Shepard, joined the department in 2021 when he was almost two-years-old, police said. He worked for the Savannah Police Department, about an hour north of Kansas City.

“The entire department would appreciate your thoughts and prayers, as we deal with the loss of our partner, Horus, ” said the police chief David Vincent in a news release.

A criminal investigation is being conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police are not publicly commenting on what may have contributed to the K-9’s death.

“The Andrew County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is deeply saddened to learn of K-9 Horus’ passing. We are grateful to him for his service to our community,” Monica J. Morrey, prosecuting attorney of Andrew County, said in a statement.

“I will await the results of this investigation prior to making any determination of necessary action,” she added.

Officials said they plan to wait to disclose Horus’ cause of death after the investigation concludes.