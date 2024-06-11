Death penalty in the US: How do Oklahoma's last meal rules compare nationally?

Oklahoma is one of 19 states where capital punishment is legal and practiced, and one of 12 that allow special last meals.

What can inmates on death row in Oklahoma request for their last meal?

Of the 12 states that allow special last meals, two impose a price limit: Oklahoma, which is $25, and Florida, which is $40.

Six states serve only prison food, no matter what a condemned person asks for − in other words, nothing outside what is in the prison kitchen.

Interesting last meals requested by Oklahoma death row inmates

Gilbert Postelle, executed in 2022 for shooting four people to death, had a McDonald's-style meal, said Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesperson Kay Thompson. The meal was 20 chicken nuggets with Ranch, BBQ, and honey mustard dipping sauces, two large orders of fries with ketchup, two chicken sandwiches, a caramel frappé and a large cola.

Michael Lannier Pennington was sentenced to death in 1993 for murdering Bradley Thomas Grooms in 1991. Pennington was executed in 2005 and his final meal included: a small vegetarian pizza, a large garden salad with Italian dressing, a hot fudge sundae, a bag of Oreo cookies and a pint of milk.

Harold Loyd McElmurry III was sentenced to death in 2000 for murdering Robert and Rose Pendleton in 1999. He was executed in 2003 and his final meal included a Canadian bacon pizza, a pint of chicken livers, cottage cheese and one raw white onion.

Tyrone Peter Darks was sentenced to death for murdering Sherry Goodlow in 1994. He was executed in 2004 and his final meal included: Six extra crispy chicken breasts with hot sauce, six rolls, a bag of jelly beans, a bag of red licorice, six glazed lemon donuts and six cream sodas.

