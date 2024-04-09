What you need to know about Death in Paradise's female-led spin-off

The Death in Paradise franchise is set to have a new spin-off which will be its first show with a female lead, the BBC has confirmed.

BBC's cozy crime drama has had shows in the Caribbean and the UK, and now it is setting its sights on Australia with a new series called Return to Paradise which is set in Dolphin Cove. New information has been revealed about the show ahead of its release, and here is everything that we know so far.

Who stars in Return to Paradise?

Anna Samson (pictured right in Dead Lucky) will star as DI Mackenzie Clarke in Return to Paradise. (Sundance Now)

Anna Samson is leading the cast in Return to Paradise, becoming the first female lead of the franchise and following in the footsteps of Ralf Little, Kris Marshall, Ben Miller, and Ardal O'Hanlon. Samson will take on the role of DI Mackenzie Clarke in the Australian spin-off.

The actor will be joined in the cast by Lloyd Griffith, Tai Hara, Catherine McClements, Celia Ireland, Andrea Demetriades and Aaron McGrath.

Samson made her name in Australian soap Home and Away, which she starred in from 2021 to 2022 as Mia Anderson. 129 episodes later, she is ready for her next challenge and that is set to be her starring role in Return to Paradise.

What is Return to Paradise about?

The Australian series is a new spin-off to Death in Paradise, which most recently had Ralf Little (pictured) leading the show. (BBC)

Return to Paradise follows Samson's Mackenzie as she returns to her hometown of Dolphin Cove, Australia, after spending years cracking seemingly impossible cases in London's Metropolitan Police. The character's return isn't a happy one though, as she's decided to come back after being accused of tampering with evidence.

Mackenzie was last seen in Dolphin Cove six years earlier, where she left her fiancé (Hara) at the altar, and so while she is welcome back she is reluctant to join the local police force. With no option but to take the job, Mackenzie will have to face the challenges ahead of her in both her personal and professional life, and will take on whatever cases lands on her desk.

Sharing a statement about the show, co-creator and executive producer Peter Mattessi said: "I’m beyond excited to welcome producer Di Haddon and our two fabulous directors Mat King and Tenika Smith who are coming together with our amazing cast to bring the world of Return to Paradise to life.

"We are having so much fun creating this brand-new mystery series that brings an Australian twist to one of the globe’s most successful television franchises. We think audiences in Australia, UK and around the world are going to fall in love with our wonderful characters, our delicious whodunits, and our gorgeous coastal Australian locations."

When will Return to Paradise be released?

Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise (pictured) make up the franchise so far, with Return to Paradise expected to air in Australia later this year. (BBC)

Return to Paradise will begin with a six episode series, which will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It has not yet been confirmed when it will be released in the UK, however the show will air on ABC later this year in Australia.

It is expected that the show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer shortly after its release in Australia, if not concurrently with the Australian release.

Is there a trailer for Return to Paradise?

Filming has just begun on Return to Paradise, and so there is not yet a trailer for the series but it will likely be shared online shortly before the show is released.

