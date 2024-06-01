The death of an Ozaukee County Jail inmate is under investigation. He was a Milwaukee man

The death of an Ozaukee County Jail inmate is under investigation.

The inmate, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, was found deceased in a holding cell at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release issued by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

"We are unable to release his name until his next of kin has been notified," it said. "The incident was turned over to Washington County Sheriff’s Office for investigation, per Ozaukee County policy."

The man was being held on local charges and an out-of-county warrant. He had been in custody since Thursday, the statement said.

Additional information will be released when available, according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Death of Milwaukee man in Ozaukee County Jail under investigation