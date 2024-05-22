Death notices for May 22
DeShields, Cynthia Lee, 71, Olympia, died Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Action Adult Family Home, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Gilbride, Toni, 61, Shelton, died Saturday, May 18, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Holman, Penny Louise, 70, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Ledbetter, Jack, 97, Grapeview, died Saturday, May 18, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pfeil, Carl Lewis, 78, Olympia, died Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Brooks Blessing adult family home, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Riccolo, Robert Lee, 72, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at the University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Thomas, Julie Linette, 75, Tenino, died Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.