Death notices for May 19
Barker, Linda Marie, 74, Lacey, died Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Blauvelt, Virginia, 83, Shelton, died Sunday, May 12, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gibson, Margurite, 94, Shelton, died Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Leach, Vera, 78, Lacey, died Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Simpson, Marguerite, 90, Shelton, died Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Fir Lane Health & Rehab Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.