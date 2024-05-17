Death notices for May 17
Baddeley, Edward, 52, Shelton, died Sunday, May 12, 2024, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Calkins, Laura, 61, Aberdeen, died Sunday, May 12, 2024, at Swedish Medical Center Cherry Hill, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Criswell, Kay Lorraine, 79, Tumwater, died Friday, May 10, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Eldred, David Wayne, 73, Olympia, died Monday, May 13. 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Erskine, Gloria Jean, 68, Rochester, died Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Grimm, Thomas Loyd, 93, Olympia, died Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Larsen, Bruce James, 77, Olympia, died Monday, May 13, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Riley, Mickey Nathan, 88, Albuquerque, New Mexico, died Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Albuquerque. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.