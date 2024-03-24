Death notices for March 24
Bockus, Dale, 67, Belfair, died Thursday, March 14, 2024, at home. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., Tumwater, 360-868-2694.
Hinton, Michael Scott, 77, Olympia, died Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Kauzloric, Phillip, 72, Tumwater, died Monday, March 18, 2024, at home. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., Tumwater, 360-868-2694.
McClure, William, 80, Union, died Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Parker, Larry, 75, Shelton, died Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pendras, Michael, 86, Shelton, died Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
St. Clair, Harold, 77, Shelton, died Sunday, March 17, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Ward, Irene, 81, Shelton, died Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.