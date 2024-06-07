Death notices for June 7
Bateman, Mike, 59, Matlock, died Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kenmir, Patrick, 82, Tumwater, died Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at home. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., Tumwater, 360-868-2594.
McLauchlan, Monroe Robert, 73, Lacey, died Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Lacey Post Acute and Rehabilitation. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Robertson, Thomas John, 69, Olympia, died Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Roderick, Donald, 67, Gig Harbor, died Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at home. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., Tumwater, 360-868-2594.
Schank, Karen, 82, Shelton, died Monday, June 3, 2024, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Schultz, Deborah, 72, Onalaska, died Thursday, May 30, 2024, at home. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., 360-868-2594.
Taylor, Donald Ellis, 93, Olympia, died Saturday, June 1, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Waymire, William Robert, 69, Olympia, died Monday, June 3, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Wilson, Rex, 62, Shelton, died Saturday, June 1, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.