Death notices for June 14
Colasurdo, Michael Francis, 67, Olympia, died Friday, May 31, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Dickson, Julie Frances, 81, Everett, died Monday, June 10, 2024, at Brookdale Olympia West, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Eixenberger, Teresa Lynn, 70, Olympia, died Saturday, June 8, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Evans, David, 77, Poulsbo, died Thursday, June 6, 2024, at St. Michael Medical Center, Silverdale. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., Tumwater, 360-868-2594.
Gallegos, Michele Lee, 49, Tumwater, died Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hoyt, Loren, 71, Shelton, died Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Ingham, Yvonne Janette, 74, Olympia, died Thursday, June 6, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
King, Scott, 64, Union, died Sunday, June 9, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Martin, Karine Barbara, 80, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Mullen, Tracy, 53, Randle, died Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at home. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., Tumwater, 360-868-2594.
Walker, Andrea Marie, 77, Olympia, died Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.