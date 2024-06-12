Death notices for June 12
Cox, Jack, 66, Aberdeen, died Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Harbor Regional Health, Aberdeen. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., Tumwater, 360-868-2594.
Laber, Terry, 79, Shelton, died Saturday, June 8, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Mason, Ronald, 86, Lacey, died Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Montgomery, Gary, 78, Olympia, died Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Lacey Post Acute & Rehabilitation, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Norris, Pamela, 78, Shelton, died Thursday, June 6, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Yost, Georgia, 93, Shelton, died Friday, June 7, 2024, at McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.