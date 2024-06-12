Death notices for June 12

The Olympian staff
·1 min read

Cox, Jack, 66, Aberdeen, died Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Harbor Regional Health, Aberdeen. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., Tumwater, 360-868-2594.

Laber, Terry, 79, Shelton, died Saturday, June 8, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Mason, Ronald, 86, Lacey, died Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Montgomery, Gary, 78, Olympia, died Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Lacey Post Acute & Rehabilitation, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Norris, Pamela, 78, Shelton, died Thursday, June 6, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Yost, Georgia, 93, Shelton, died Friday, June 7, 2024, at McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.