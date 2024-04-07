Death notices for April 7
Bateman, Jack, 76, Shelton, died Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Crosby, Scott, 71, Shelton, died Sunday, March 31, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hall, David Alexander, 70, Lacey, died Thursday, March 28, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Higman, Kathy, 68, Allyn, died Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Schnabel, Brett, 46, Allyn, died Monday, April 1, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sewell, William, 60, Bremerton, died Friday, March 29, 2024, at Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Wherrett, Lucy Ann, 63, Olympia, died Friday, March 29, 2024, at Agility Health and Rehab, University Place. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.