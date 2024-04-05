Death notices for April 5

TechCrunch

The European Union and United States put out a joint statement Friday affirming a desire to increase cooperation over artificial intelligence. As we reported Wednesday, this is the fruit of the sixth (and possibly last) meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Given the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House in the U.S. presidential elections taking place later this year, it's not clear how much EU-US cooperation on AI or any other strategic tech area will actually happen in the near future.