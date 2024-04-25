Death notices for April 25
Christensen, Kevin, 75, Shelton, died Friday, April 19, 2024, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Maxwell, Laverne Jill, 86, Olympia, died Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Mendiola, Carley, 33, Tumwater, died Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Mitchell, Rose, 69, Lacey, died Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Roo Lan Health and Rehab, Lacey. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., 360-868-2594.
Peterson, Marvin, 77, Allyn, died Friday, April 19, 2024, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pyon, Thomas L., 77, Lacey, died Sunday, April 21, 2024, at an adult family home in Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Rarick, Timothy, 71, Yelm, died Monday, April 8, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Settlemier, Elaine, 81, Shelton, died Thursday, April 18, 2024, at home. Huckleberry Creek Cremation Co., 360-868-2594.
Sonnenstuhl, Patricia Ann, 79, Olympia, died Tuesday, April 19, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Swedeen, Ruth Irene, 86, Olympia, died Saturday, April 20, 2024, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Waller, David, 69, Belfair, died Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Haven in Allyn. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Ward, Elizabeth, 93, Tumwater, died Friday, April 19, 2024, at Olympics West Assisted Living, Tumwater. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.