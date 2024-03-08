The death of my neighbor forced me to reflect on my own grief and that was a parting gift

When I walked through the door, I recognized the wailing scream immediately. The sound of souls being ripped from each other has haunted me for years. I’d hoped I would never hear it again.

A lump formed in my throat as I quietly dropped off the bags, walked out the door, and headed home. Losing Michelle Schrodt helped me understand one of life’s most critical lessons about love and loss that I missed for far too long.

The Schrodts are family. A few years ago, Martin, Michelle, and Bree built a house next to us. Their initial interest in my family was likely due to several boys in their underwear activating the Schrodt’s driveway security cameras. Smith family chaos notwithstanding, their lives have become intertwined with ours. We grow a vegetable garden together, we’re regularly in each other’s homes, and our wonderful cul-de-sac often gathers for cocktails and conversation.

The Schrodts embodied the essence of neighborliness

Our relationships are based on more than our frequent interactions. My family is a therapeutic foster family. I cannot count the times the Schrodts have taken in our other sons as my wife and I helped young men in our care work through the darkness that threatens to claim them.

Martin and Michelle Schrodt

In a nice suburban neighborhood, many homeowners wouldn’t take kindly to outbursts that attract police attention. They might not want their children interacting with young men society has already written off.

“Whatever you need.”

That’s what Martin told me as my family was at a breaking point. At the time, he didn’t realize how badly I needed to hear that. Michelle showed a kindness that my sons, at times given to savagery, struggled to comprehend. With boys who are learning to be patient and gentle, Michelle was both.

Michelle Schrodt

Even Bree, who I am convinced continues to view our family as an insane sociology experiment, engages our boys in a tremendously humanizing manner.

Final moments of life were heartbreaking

At the end of 2023, Martin let me know his wife Michelle didn’t have much time left after a surprising cancer diagnosis. It all happened so fast. Within a matter of weeks, she went from bright and bubbly to a bedridden shell of the woman I knew. Even then, she was gracious and warm as my family visited with her and chatted about life outside the confines of her bedroom.

The Schrodt family gardens at their home in Nolensville, Tennessee

At school in Vermont, Bree needed to return and say her goodbyes. I understood Martin’s reluctance to call her home. Bree lost her biological mother to cancer a few years ago, and Michelle occupies a special place in her heart as a second mother. I can’t imagine such grief for a young woman in such a short period of time.

Martin asked me to pick Bree up at the Nashville airport. I have never driven the route home to Nolensville as fast as I did that night. I wanted Bree to speak with Michelle before she passed. As I pulled into the drive, I told Bree to run inside, and I’d bring in her bags.

When I heard the howling cries from Bree and Martin as their family huddled together for one of the last times, I knew what it meant. It wasn’t mere sadness. Souls knit together with love and time were suddenly being ripped apart. The pain is no less severe than being torn limb from limb. For the first time in decades, I remembered those cries coming from my own family as we mourned the loss of my brother.

As I retreated from the Schrodt’s house, I wept bitterly in my car. For months since Michelle’s passing, I haven’t been able to write or speak about the profundity of that moment.

You are never the same after you lose someone you love

I was Bree’s age when my brother, Tyler, took his own life. While I’ve publicly articulated the impact of his suicide on my family, Michelle’s death helped me understand why the wound of loss has never healed.

For years, I have wondered what was wrong with me. Why couldn’t I move on? Some nights, my mind wanders to the life Tyler could have had. I so desperately want him to meet his nephews. Awake in bed, I want to simultaneously knock out his teeth and hug him one last time. The loss remains a fresh emotional wrecking ball decades after Tyler’s death.

For most of my adult life, I’ve considered love to be one of life’s greatest cruelties because the magnitude of love is mirrored by the devastation of its loss. I have held many of my relationships at arm’s length because I never wanted to feel that way again.

Michelle Schrodt gardening with the Smith boys at their shared garden in Nolensville, Tennessee

Watching and hearing others experience the same helped me understand my error.

When our lives truly intertwine and connect, we are never the same. Some of us are privileged enough to find people who shape our very existence. Whether it’s a spouse, parent, sibling, mentor, or simply a friend closer than a brother, genuine connection, support, and sacrifice is love of the highest order.

We, quite literally, are never the same again.

Michelle's passing left me an understanding of my own pain

In the same way we cannot regrow limbs, naturally replace a failing heart, or erase physical scars, the grave loss that comes with deep love cannot truly heal. It is love’s reminder, not a curse.

There is no life where we will not age, break down, and eventually shuffle off our mortal coils. When people gather to say words over our remains, have we loved them in such a manner that they weep because we have been pulled away from them on this side of eternity?

In truth, that may be the only metric of a life well lived.

Tyler’s life was like that. Michelle’s was too. Her parting kindness to me was a peaceful understanding of the pain I still carry. It is a powerful testament to the honor of sharing my life with so many who have loved me and my family so well.

Cameron Smith, columnist for The Tennessean and the USA TODAY Network Tennessee

USA TODAY Network Tennessee Columnist Cameron Smith is a Memphis-born, Brentwood-raised recovering political attorney who worked for conservative Republicans. He and his wife Justine are raising three boys in Nolensville, Tennessee. Direct outrage or agreement to smith.david.cameron@gmail.com or @DCameronSmith on X, formerly known as Twitter. Agree or disagree? Send a letter to the editor to letters@tennessean.com.

