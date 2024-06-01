Death of McDowell County Magistrate confirmed by the McDowell County Commission

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The death of McDowell County Magistrate, Danny Mitchell, was confirmed by the McDowell County Commission on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The McDowell County Commission announced that McDowell County Magistrate Danny Mitchell died on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Greenbrier Humane Society faces crisis due to lack of empty kennels

We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Danny Mitchell, our esteemed magistrate, who left us yesterday. Danny’s dedication to our county spanned decades, marked by unwavering commitment, kindness, and a contagious smile. Our hearts go out to Danny’s family, co-workers, and friends during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to all who knew and loved him. Danny’s presence will be profoundly missed, but his legacy of kindness, dedication, and laughter will live on in our hearts. Rest in peace, Danny Mitchell. You will be forever missed and remembered. McDowell County Commission

Author advocates for foster care improvements in West Virginia

Mitchell started as a deputy in the 1980s, and became a respected member of the community. He was Sheriff from January 1, 2005 to January 31, 2012. After his time as Sheriff ended, Mitchell became a magistrate in McDowell County. Mitchell held that role until his death, and was recently reelected to serve another term.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.