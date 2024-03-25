Death of man found on St. Paul sidewalk ruled homicide

The medical examiner’s office has ruled the death of a man found on a St. Paul sidewalk a homicide, police said Monday.

Peter Nguyen, 30, died as a result of being assaulted, police said of the findings from the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office.

Officers on patrol on Saturday, just before 1 a.m., noticed a person down on the sidewalk in the Payne-Phalen area and stopped to check on him, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman. They quickly realized he was unconscious and not breathing, and began CPR.

St. Paul fire medics took the man, identified as Nguyen, to Regions Hospital. The Coon Rapids resident died a short time later.

Nguyen was found at Case Avenue and Arcade Street. Officers are looking for witnesses and video cameras that may have captured what happened.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates that the victim may have been in an altercation with other people nearby and assaulted before officers found him,” Ernster said Saturday.

No one was under arrest as of Monday afternoon and investigators asked anyone with information to contact them at 651-266-5650.

Nguyen’s homicide was the fifth of the year in St. Paul. There had been eight as of this time last year.

Related Articles