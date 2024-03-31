Death of male found with head injuries on Columbus South Side being investigated as homicide

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male who was found unconscious with head injuries on the South Side.

Police were called at 6:14 p.m. Friday to the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street, where a male was found unconscious with head injuries. He was taken in critical condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Downtown.

The victim died at 11:12 p.m. Saturday from his injuries, and homicide detectives are now handling the case. The identity of the victim was being withheld by police pending notification of family.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

