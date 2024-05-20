Death of man found dead on Antioch sidewalk being investigated as homicide

(KRON) — An incident in which a man was found deceased on a sidewalk last week is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD officers responded at around 7:19 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15 to the 2200 block of Country Hills Drive to assist Contra Costa Fire with a report of a man down on a sidewalk, potentially in need of medical assistance.

When officers arrived, the man was already deceased. Crime scene investigators and detectives with the Antioch PD Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation. The victim was subsequently identified as 48-year-old Antioch resident Raheem Coe.

Following an autopsy and further investigation, the death was determined to be a homicide. Detectives are asking the public for assistance as they continue to investigate.

The investigation, police said, remains active.

