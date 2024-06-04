Is death of man in burning car at Bucks County cemetry still considered 'suspicious'?

A 74-year-old Morrisville man found dead inside a burning car parked in a Lower Makefield cemetery died of smoke and soot inhalation and burns, according to the Bucks County Coroner’s Office.

The manner of death for John Motyka was listed as accidental, according to the coroner.

As of Friday it was unknown if Lower Makefield police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the car fire and death, which were initially called suspicious.

St. Ignatius Cemetery is Lower Makefield where an elderly Morrisville man was found dead inside a burning car in April 2024.

More on suspicious death in cemetery Morrisville man ID'd as person found dead in Lower Makefield car fire

The body of Motyka was discovered in the driver’s seat of a burning car on April 3 parked at the St. Ignatius Cemetery off River Road.

In the days after the death, police identified the car owner, who was not Motyka. Police did not name the owner, but confirmed the car was registered locally and not reported stolen.

Police and firefighters responded to the cemetery near Macclesfield Park shortly before 11 a.m. for a report of a brush fire, but it turned out to be a vehicle fire near the rear of the property, according to a police press release.

The Yardley-Makefield Fire Co. extinguished the fire, and firefighters discovered human remains. The condition of the body made it impossible to immediately identify Motyka and a cause of death.

The coroner’s office was able to confirm Motyka’s identity through a forensic dental exam.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Autopsy released for Morrisville man found inside burning car