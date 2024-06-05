Death of man after altercation with Nashville bar security ruled a homicide by medical examiner

A medical examiner has determined that a Hendersonville man, who police say was assaulted outside a Nashville bar earlier this year, died as the result of a homicide by blunt force trauma to the head.

Austin Turner, 26, died March 8 after being hospitalized for weeks at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Turner was denied entry to Tin Roof on Demonbreun Street on Feb. 18 and was later assaulted by the bar's staff security outside, Metro Nashville police said.

The guard, Richard Cornelius, was charged March 5 with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

Police say Cornelius hit Turner, who fell to the ground unconscious.

The medical examiner's report found skull fractures with portions of Turner's scalp indented. Bleeding was also noted around the brain, the report said.

Other autopsy findings show additional bruising on Turner's body, some of which were in the process of healing.

The report also said Turner had undergone brain surgery in the hospital.

A toxicology screen showed an elevated blood alcohol level of 0.232. The state's legal limit is 0.08.

No additional charges have been filed against Cornelius as of press time for this story, according to the Nashville District Attorney's Office.

Turner's mother, Brandi Maynard, said in a statement released via her lawyer on March 7 that Cornelius used "senseless and excessive force."

"My son suffered a fractured skull and cerebral trauma and swelling," Maynard said in the statement. "Despite Austin's valiant struggle for survival, his injuries proved to be fatal. Because of the reprehensible actions of a security guard, my son spent the final 16 days of his life, including his 26th and final birthday, in an irreversible coma. No mother ever expects to outlive and bury her children, and as a mother, the depth and breadth of my grief are beyond measure."

The Turner case isn't a first for Nashville.

In June 2022, Gov. Bill Lee signed a law tightening security guard training. It requires first aid, CPR, restraint and de-escalation training for private security guards.

The bill, dubbed "Dallas's Law," comes after Dallas "DJ" Barrett died in August 2021. He'd been in a fight with guards at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Nashville. The law applies to both unarmed and armed guards statewide.

Nashville police said Cornelius was a licensed guard.

