Death investigation underway after woman’s body pulled from Green Bay’s East River

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local authorities are investigating a death that happened on the east side of Green Bay after a woman’s body was pulled from the East River on Saturday.

Both the Green Bay Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

On April 20, the body of an adult woman was pulled from the East River, officers say. The circumstances of the death are yet to be determined, however, it was noted in the GBPD’s release that they do not believe that the community is in any danger.

An autopsy will be performed by the Brown County Office of the Medical Examiner.

No other details have been provided. Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.

