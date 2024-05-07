Death investigation underway in Wilkes-Barre

May 7—WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives are investigating the death of a man they say was fatally stabbed in the area of Academy and South River streets early Tuesday morning.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police responded to a reported stabbing in the area of 377 S. River St. just before 3:30 a.m.

A man was found in the rear of the residence suffering from multiple injuries, police said.

Emergency medical technicians treated the man on scene before being transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, where he died.

Academy Street between West River and South River streets was closed for several hours as troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, forensic services unit processed the scene.

A large crime scene expanded behind the MofonLounge and across Academy Street. At least 10 evidence markers were placed in close proximity to each other behind the night club with evidence markers placed on Academy Street and a sidewalk near South River Street.

Several evidence markers were placed next to blood spatter.