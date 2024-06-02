Death investigation underway in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found deceased in her home, according to Statesville police.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person inside a residence on the 500 block of Hickory Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered Shelbie Smith, 33, of Statesville deceased.

Statesville Police’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and began an investigation into Smith’s death. North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is also investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3516.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

