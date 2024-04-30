Death investigation underway after sanitation workers find dead body on morning route

Sanitation workers found a dead body in a Dayton alley while on their trash collection routes Tuesday morning, according to 911 records.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talks to a neighbor who says he saw the body. Hear how he describes the discovery LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Before 9 a.m., Dayton police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Oakridge Drive on reports of a person down, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Joshua M T Brown.

“One of our crews called in and said we need an officer at the 2200 block of Oakridge in the alley. There’s a black male, non-responsive, in the alley,” a worker said in a 911 call.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating this death, Bauer said.