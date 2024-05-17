Death investigation underway in Ocoee, police say
Police said detectives are conducting a death investigation at a home in Ocoee.
Officers responded to a residence on Idaho Court around 8 a.m. Friday.
Crime scene investigators arrived a short time later.
Channel 9 has been near the scene watching detectives in and around the home, which has been cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.
Ocoee police told Channel 9 that the department expects to release additional details about the death investigation Friday afternoon.
