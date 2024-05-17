Death investigation underway in Ocoee, police say

Police said detectives are conducting a death investigation at a home in Ocoee.

Officers responded to a residence on Idaho Court around 8 a.m. Friday.

Crime scene investigators arrived a short time later.

Channel 9 has been near the scene watching detectives in and around the home, which has been cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

Ocoee police responded to a home on Idaho Court Friday morning.

Ocoee police told Channel 9 that the department expects to release additional details about the death investigation Friday afternoon.

