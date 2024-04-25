Death investigation underway in Newport Township

Apr. 25—NEWPORT TWP. — The death of a 36-year-old man in Newport Township earlier this month is being investigated as suspicious and may expand to other jurisdictions, according to several law enforcement sources.

Mark J. Harrison was found deceased inside his Central Street residence on April 14.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews on Wednesday would only say Harrison's death is "pending investigation" when asked directly if an autopsy was conducted and if the manner and cause of death was known.

Law enforcement sources said Wednesday Harrison is believed to have died from a drug overdose under suspicious circumstances.

Sources independently confirmed a woman, possibly two females, were inside Harrison's residence prior to his death. When Harrison became unconscious and eventually passed away, firearms and other items were stolen from Harrison's residence, sources said.

The investigation, sources noted, involves if the woman or women advertised on social media sites as prostitutes with intent to cause a drug overdose in order to steal items. Similar overdoses have occurred with items stolen from houses in other jurisdictions, the sources said, confirming the Pennsylvania State Police are involved in the investigation.

Trooper William Evans, public information officer at Troop P, Wilkes-Barre headquarters, did not return a message seeking comment.

A check with magisterial district courts did not produce any search warrants for Harrison's residence, cellular phone or computer usage. Since Harrison's death, one search warrant was filed and sealed by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Tuesday.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Newport Township Police Chief Jeremy Blank could not be reached for comment Wednesday.