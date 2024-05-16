Death investigation underway after man shot several times in northwest Atlanta
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta.
On Wednesday night, officers were called out to the 1000 block of Westmoor Drive Northwest about a person shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot several times.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are still working to gather more details on what led to the shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
APD officer arrested for killing Lyft driver giving him a ride home, police say
2 UGA freshmen, senior at Alpharetta High School killed in crash; 2 more teens injured
USPS pauses plans to change mail operations to ‘nearly 60′ facilities amid GA delays
At this time, there are no details on a suspect.
Police are still investigating.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: