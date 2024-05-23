Investigation underway after man’s death in Phenix City, Russell County Coroner says

A death investigation by Phenix City police and the Russell County Coroner’s Office is underway after the body of a 29-year-old was found, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.

The deceased has been identified as Antravoski Demarqez Brown of Phenix City, according to Sumbry.

Sumbry said Brown was pronounced dead at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday on Haley Road and Brickyard Road in Phenix City.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.