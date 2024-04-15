Death investigation underway after child dies at West Suburban Hospital

OAK PARK, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a child died at a hospital in the western suburbs on Sunday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park around 1:30 p.m., following a report of child abuse.

Police say a 5-year-old girl, who had visible bruising to her facial area, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not provided details on the cause of death or how the child sustained the injuries.

Officers say no arrests have been made and added that the incident has been classified as a death investigation.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can leave tips at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

