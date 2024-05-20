Death investigation underway after body pulled from Brookline Reservoir

Police have launched a death investigation after a body was pulled from the water at Brookline Reservoir Park in Brookline on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a body floating in the water on the Dudley Street side of the reservoir at Dudley Way around 5:40 a.m. pulled the person to shore and began CPR, according to the Brookline Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their name hasn’t been released.

Investigators were spotted photographing what appeared to be a bag of clothing in the grass, as well as a car that was parked nearby.

The scene has been roped off with yellow police tape as investigators continue to scour the area for evidence.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW