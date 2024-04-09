Death investigation underway after body found in pond on near northeast side
Police are investigating after a body was found in a pond on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Police are investigating after a body was found in a pond on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Monday, April 8, 2024.
These are today’s mortgage rates. Rates are holding steady since last week, but they’re expected to steadily fall through 2024. Lock in your rate today.
"I must always be pretty." is a common theme from girls. One saving grace from growing up in the 80’s, pre-internet, was that while I had a calorie-restricted childhood, I didn’t know just how many other girls outside of my immediate friend group were also growing up and hating their bodies.
Google’s Cloud Next 2024 event takes place in Las Vegas through Thursday, and that means lots of new cloud-focused news on everything from Gemini, Google’s AI-powered chatbot, to AI to devops and security. Last year's event was the first in-person Cloud Next since 2019, and Google took to the stage to show off its ongoing dedication to AI with its Duet AI for Gmail and many other debuts, expansion of generative AI to its security product line in addition to other enterprise-focused updates and debuts. Don’t have time to catch the Google Cloud Next livestream?
"Civil War" stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny talk about the new film, which depicts a dystopian near-future America.
The stories you need to start your day: GOP leaders condemn Trump’s abortion stance, UConn’s NCAA victory and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Are you ready to speculate? College basketball is in for an eventful offseason.
At the ongoing Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas, the company has revealed the Gemini-powered chatbots its partners are working on, some of which you could end up interacting with.
At JPMorgan, the benefits of AI are obvious and have been that way for years. For investors betting on AI changing the future, its current success might be a challenge.
Fairbuds are true wireless earbuds with replaceable batteries. Your move, Apple.
It's never too early to look ahead to next season.
Hurley wasn't the only one to take his name out of consideration with UK's John Calipari reportedly on his way out the door.
UConn picked up its sixth national championship win on Monday night, and became the first program to win back-to-back titles since 2007.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomenon.
'Saved my tires': 52,000+ fans rely on this gauge to double-check pressure and keep their rides running smoothly.
The USWNT face off against Canada in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup final tomorrow.
Some major deals on board: a four-piece patio set for $190, a bestselling robovac/mop for over $270 off and an HP laptop for only $165.
Mobile gadget and bag maker Targus says it is experiencing a "temporary interruption" to its business operations following a cyberattack on Friday. In a notice with regulators on Monday, Targus' parent company, B. Riley Financial, said it discovered "a threat actor gained unauthorized access to certain of Targus’ file systems," and shut down much of its network to isolate the incident. "The incident has been contained and Targus systems recovery efforts are in process," the statement said.
Which teams will wind up in the NBA's play-in tournament? Which contender is the most vulnerable to a first-round upset? Our writers weigh in with a week to go in the regular season.