Death investigation underway for Angola inmate

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a third investigation into EV startup Fisker's Ocean SUV, this time centered on problems getting the doors to open. The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) says in a new notice that it has received 14 complaints from owners who have not been able to open the doors to their Fisker Oceans, either from the inside or the outside. The agency says the complaints point to an "intermittent failure" of the door latch and handle system.