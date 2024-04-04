Death investigation underway for Angola inmate
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a third investigation into EV startup Fisker's Ocean SUV, this time centered on problems getting the doors to open. The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) says in a new notice that it has received 14 complaints from owners who have not been able to open the doors to their Fisker Oceans, either from the inside or the outside. The agency says the complaints point to an "intermittent failure" of the door latch and handle system.
Always look both ways before exiting the dugout.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
The actress and TV foodie talks to Yahoo about her new cookbook, "Indulge." It’s a word she’s come to embrace after years of using food to numb her feelings.
With tech giants facing new laws and enforcements aimed at cutting their empires down to size, a lobbying frenzy replete with wildly binary claims is underway. As the likes of Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok face unprecedented (yes, actually!) scrutiny from lawmakers and law enforcers around the world, lobbyists are working overtime to put a self-serving spin on entrenched, profit-extracting machinery. It's all about fending off wrecking-ball enforcement -- and new, targeted laws -- which could force the world's most valuable companies to dismantle the chokepoints they've built to make money, ingest data and capture attention.
The NHTSA blames distraction, intoxicated drivers, no seatbelts, and speeding for the stubbornly high number of traffic deaths.
A TechCrunch investigation into leaked customer data from the American telco giant has led to AT&T resetting certain customer account passcodes to prevent them from being at risk. The root of the security weakness is massive, and AT&T's data breach included a leaked dataset concerning more than 70 million former and current AT&T account holders. Only a fraction are still current, but the scale of the leaked dataset that TechCrunch dug into makes it plain that despite huge amounts of work and investment, there are still regular, exploitable breaches, which are dangerous for consumers.
The LSU star said she's dealt with a lot ever since her star run in last year's national championship.
When 5% of new car sales are purely electric, it's a threshold that signals the start of mass adoption, after which technological preferences rapidly flip. These 31 countries are far, far past that point.
Three legal experts weigh in on the Diddy sex trafficking investigation and why the rapper should be "worried."
Franco has been away from the Rays since mid-August after allegations surfaced of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
In addition to the claims Jones has leveled against Combs, the producer claims Gooding Jr. groped and fondled him on Combs's yacht.
On March 11, a fizzy startup announced that it had raised $67 million at a $1.4 billion valuation and reached $263 million in sales in 2023. Did you guess that this startup is Liquid Death, a canned water company? Liquid Death has now raised more than $267 million in venture funding despite sitting in a category that doesn’t interest many investors.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is concerned that the merger Three and Vodafone announced last year could lead to "substantial lessening of competition" and might conduct an in-depth investigation into the deal.
The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed that it's launching a formal "phase 2" investigation into the planned merger between Vodafone and Three UK. "Our initial assessment of this deal has identified concerns which could lead to higher prices for customers and lower investment in U.K. mobile networks," Julie Bon, the CMA's deputy chief economic adviser, said in a statement. "These warrant an in-depth investigation unless Vodafone and Three can come forward with solutions."
Social media influencer Jessica Pettway died from cervical cancer after doctors said she just had fibroids. Experts explain how this misdiagnosis can happen and how women can advocate for themselves if something doesn't seem right.
We have a new explanation for the change in Ohtani's story: No one actually talked to Ohtani.
During a competitive esports tournament of Apex Legends, a free-to-play shooter video game played by hundreds of thousands of players daily, hackers appeared to insert cheats into the games of two well-known streamers — effectively hacking the players midgame. The incidents forced the organizers of the Apex Legends Global Series tournament, which has a $5 million total prize pool, to postpone the event indefinitely “due to the competitive integrity of this series being compromised.” As the midgame hacks were underway, the game’s chatbot displayed messages on-screen that appeared to come from the hackers: “Apex hacking global series, by Destroyer2009 &R4andom,” the messages read.