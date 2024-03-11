Death investigation underway after 15-year-old fatally shot in Garfield Park

A death investigation is underway after a teen was found fatally shot in Garfield Park Sunday evening, police said.

The teen, 15, was discovered in a residence on the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard at around 6:15 p.m. He had been shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the teen as Ledereon Williams.

Police said the shooting has been classified as a death investigation.