Death investigation in Springfield now ruled a homicide-suicide

A death investigation on the west side of Springfield is now being called a homicide-suicide.

According to an autopsy and preliminary findings from the Sangamon County Coroner's office, Renee Terry, 61, died from multiple gunshot wounds and her husband, Robert Terry Jr., 67, died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound in their home in the 1800 block of Post Oak Court Thursday.

Springfield Police were alerted to the scene shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Post Oak is a cul-de-sac off Greenbriar Drive, west of Veterans Parkway.

It is the third homicide case in the city in 2024.

Springfield Police Officer Tamara Russell strings police tape in front of a home in the 1800 block of South Post Oak on June 13, 2024. Police officials are calling it a homicide-suicide case.

Neighbors talked to by The State Journal-Register said they did not hear any gunshots from the home.

Springfield Police are continuing an investigation.

