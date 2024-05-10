Death investigation on Sparkleberry Lane in Aiken

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office are investigating a recent death.

Deputies were called to the 1400 block of Sparkleberry Lane, Thursday just before 7 p.m.

Once there, deputies located an unresponsive man with an injury to his head. EMS later pronounced him dead at the scene.

61-year-old Vance Mack Flemming was arrested at the scene. He’s facing charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

He’s currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

