DEATH INVESTIGATION: Hogansville PD investigating cause of death for LaGrange man found in a pool

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Hogansville Police Department is investigating what led to the death of a LaGrange resident who was found unconscious in a pool on Sunday.

Police said on the morning of June 23, the department was alerted about an accident at a residence in Hogansville. Police responded to Wellstar Hospital in LaGrange, Georgia, where authorities were made aware that the victim was found unconscious in a pool during a gathering. The victim, Juan Velaquez was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hogansville PD says the death “appears accidental,” but the case is still under investigation by the police department and the Troup County Coroner’s Office. At this time, Velaquez’s body is being sent to the GBI for an autopsy.

