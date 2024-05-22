Death of Fort Campbell soldier to be investigated as homicide

Army officials and local police are investigating the recent off-post death of a 23-year-old Fort Campbell, Kentucky soldier as a homicide.

The Army Criminal Investigative Division notified the 101st Airborne Division of an ongoing homicide investigation with local law enforcement into the death of a soldier at her off-post residence in Clarksville, Tennessee, according a statement from the 101st Airborne Division on Tuesday.

Pfc. Katia Duenas-Aguilar enlisted in the Army in 2018 as an information technology specialist, completing basic training at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia. Duenas-Aguilar moved to Fort Campbell in 2019. She was from Mesquite, Texas.

“We are stunned by the death of Pfc. Katia Duenas-Aguilar,” 101st Airborne Division spokesperson Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler said in a statement. “In the meantime, we will continue to cooperate with Army and local investigative authorities on this matter.”

The Clarksville Police Department responded to an ambulance call at approximately 8:33 p.m. on Saturday to Duenas-Aguilar’s residence, where she was found deceased. Local law enforcement ruled Duenas-Aguilar’s death a homicide on Sunday, releasing her identity on Tuesday after her family had been notified.

Duenas-Aguilar’s awards and commendations include two Army achievement medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon, according to the statement.

Those with information or additional video footage are asked to contact Detective Hofinga of the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5720, according to a statement from the Clarksville Police Department. Those who prefer to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.