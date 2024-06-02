Death of Eastern Correctional Institution inmate being investigated as homicide

Maryland State Police investigators are investigating the death of a state prison inmate in Somerset County as a homicide,

The inmate is identified as Eugene Stanford, 49. Stanford was declared dedd by emergency medical service personnel. He was a state prison inmate serving time at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Princess Anne.

A suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified until charges are placed.

At 12:45 p.m. Saturday, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit about an inmate death that occurred Friday at about 3:30 p.m. Investigators told State Police Stanford’s autopsy results revealed foul play and that his death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Manhunt in vehicle theft: Police launch massive manhunt for suspect who reportedly stole vehicle: PHOTOS

Hurricane season outlook: $40.9 billion in hurricane damage? Company warns Salisbury residents to brace for worst

State Police Homicide Unit investigators are continuing the investigation. Assistance is being provided by State Police crime scene technicians and investigators with the DPSCS Internal Investigative Unit. Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

The investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Homicide investigation launched in death of ECI inmate