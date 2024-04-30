Death of Colorado woman with Indiana ties ruled a homicide years after disappearance

The death of a missing Colorado woman who has ties to Indiana has been ruled a homicide, according to federal authorities.

Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced the autopsy report investigating Suzanne Morphew's cause and manner of death was complete, and found the 49-year-old was killed "by undetermined means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone and medetomidine intoxication."

According to the Mayo Clinic, butorphanol is used to treat pain that's severe enough to require opioids. Azaperone is an animal tranquilizer. Medetomidine is a surgical anesthetic.

The results come months after agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation found Morphew's remains while searching the area of Moffat in Saguache County, a community of roughly 100 people, about 180 miles south of Denver.

Morphew and her husband — Barry Morphew — moved to Colorado from their hometown of Alexandria, Indiana near Muncie two years before she vanished during a bike ride on Mother's Day in May 2020, writes the Denver Gazette. Her case drew national attention from figures such as Dr. Mehmet Oz and Nancy Grace, and her disappearance was featured on shows like "Profiling Evil."

In 2021, authorities arrested Barry Morphew in connection to his wife's death. He faced charges including first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The case against Barry Morphew was dismissed in April 2022 after a judge granted a motion by prosecutors noting they hadn't yet found Suzanne Morphew's body. IndyStar has reached out to police and prosecutors for an update in the case.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Suzanne Morphew case: Coroner rules death a homicide after body found