Death called 'suspicious': Mineral Point man identified in skull death investigation

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Dental X-rays and teeth allowed investigators to link a skull found last month to a missing Mineral Point man, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Tuesday.

Michael Theys, 40, was reported missing in January 2023, officials said.

His whereabouts remained unknown until his skull was found May 16 along the banks of the Little Conemaugh River in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County.

“This has shifted from a missing persons case ... to a suspicious death,” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.

Lees and Neugebauer stressed that the case is being classified as a suspicious death because they currently don’t have enough information to determine what caused Theys’ death, or even where he died.

“Obviously, this is an ongoing investigation, and it will be that way until we can get some answers,” Neugebauer said. “And we want to get answers for his family, his friends and for his memory.”

The fact that investigators were able to positively identify Theys is “one piece of the puzzle,” Neugebauer added.

But it’s an important piece, given the relative lack of evidence available to authorities when the skull was first found by a man fishing in the river.

Lees said investigators were quickly able to narrow down possibilities through an examination by forensic anthropologist Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat, of Mercyhurst University, who was able to conclude the skull had been decomposing for a year or two.

Lees said investigators focused on people who had recently gone missing, particularly in that area. They were able to match teeth from the skull with documentation of Theys’ teeth through the X-ray images, he said.

“If we didn’t have those dental records, we would have been looking at DNA comparison, and that could have been .... months,” Neugebauer said. “We were very fortunate.”

Neugebauer said efforts remain underway to locate other remains, adding that it’s likely the skull was moved as water levels rose during recent storms.

Lees said a final written report from Dirkmaat, aimed at offering additional details about the skull, was inconclusive as of Tuesday.

Lees said the cause and manner of death both remain undetermined.

The officials urged the public to contact authorities with any information they have that might help the investigation – even details that might seem trivial or known in the community.

What might seem unimportant may be crucial to the case, Neugebauer said.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 814-472-1680.

“At the end of the day, we both want to get those answers,” Neugebauer said, “and I hope and pray that we do.”