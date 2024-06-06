Death of 7-year-old found submerged in Red Lion-area retention pond under investigation

A child found underwater in a retention pond Wednesday evening was pronounced dead. Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating the incident.

New Castle County Division of Police said law enforcement received a report of a missing 7-year-old boy on June 5. Authorities were informed that the child was last seen near a retention pond in the neighborhood. When officers and first responders arrived at the 100 block of Gabriel Drive near Red Lion at 5:35 p.m., they began searching the pond, surrounding woods and nearby areas.

A member of the Delaware City Fire Company discovered the 7-year-old submerged in the pond, according to police. The child was taken to Christiana Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

NEED SUPPORT? Newborns can be expensive. How free diapers under this Delaware Medicaid program can help

The incident remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Diprima at Dylan.Diprima@newcastlede.gov or (302)395-2745.

You can contact Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 7-year-old child found in retention pond near Bear under investigation