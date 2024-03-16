Death of 41-year-old inmate under investigation at Clarke County Jail, sheriff’s office says

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that a 41-year-old inmate had been found unresponsive in a cell.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found around 1:45 a.m on Saturday during a cell check.

Jail staff said they observed her to be unresponsive and apparently in medical distress.

Then, “staff immediately began working with medical personnel to provide aid to the female until EMS responded to the scene.”

The woman was later taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital and pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s office staff said the woman’s name would not be released until they were able to inform appropriate member of family.

Now, the death is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

